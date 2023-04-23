BIDEN FOREIGN POLICY: US Embassy in Sudan Evacuated by Special Forces

“Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract U.S. government personnel from Khartoum,” Mr. Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

In a briefing for reporters, officials said that just over 100 special operations troops were involved in evacuating under 100 people — mostly U.S. Embassy employees — using helicopters that flew in from the nation of Djibouti, about 800 miles away.

“The operation was fast and clean, with service members spending less than an hour on the ground in Khartoum,” said Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, the director for operations at the Joint Staff. “As we speak, the evacuees are safe and secure.”