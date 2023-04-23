BIDEN FOREIGN POLICY: US Embassy in Sudan Evacuated by Special Forces

The US Embassy in Sudan is being evacuated. Special Forces are reportedly on the ground helping US Embassy workers in the evacuation.
The Biden gang couldn’t run the nation any worse than it currently is. This is why many experts believe that American haters are running the US into a brick wall going 140 mph.
The New York Times reported:
The United States military airlifted embassy officials out of Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, amid continuing violence as rival military leaders battled for control of Africa’s third-largest country, President Biden said late on Saturday.
“Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract U.S. government personnel from Khartoum,” Mr. Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
In a briefing for reporters, officials said that just over 100 special operations troops were involved in evacuating under 100 people — mostly U.S. Embassy employees — using helicopters that flew in from the nation of Djibouti, about 800 miles away.
“The operation was fast and clean, with service members spending less than an hour on the ground in Khartoum,” said Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, the director for operations at the Joint Staff. “As we speak, the evacuees are safe and secure.”The move came on the eighth day of brutal fighting in the capital and other parts of the country between the army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, whose leaders are vying for supremacy in Sudan.
At least 400 people have been killed in the ensuing clashes and 3,500 injured, according to the United Nations. They include at least 256 civilians who died and 1,454 who were wounded, according to a doctors union.
Here is Biden’s statement:
CF reported that the military evacuated American diplomats and their families from Sudan. This word came from the country’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) early on Sunday as fighting between rival commanders that has killed hundreds of civilians continued.
In total, there were six aircraft, that worked with the RSF.
This is just another mess for the incompetent Biden gang who appear to be damaging the US around the world and at home faster than you could try to do the same.