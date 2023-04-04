TOTAL BS – DA Bragg Claims President Trump Made Accounting Entries in Error Years Ago – What Lunacy and Utter Nonsense

It’s official. Soros-backed and Obama/Biden connected Manhattan DA Bragg has indicted President Trump for making erroneous accounting entries years ago. This is insane. These have to be the most dim-witted gang of crooks in history.

The indictment against President Trump was presented today to the public after pieces were leaked feloniously previously by the corrupt DA Bragg gang.

The indictment is simply shocking. It’s total BS. It’s laughable.

How could any group of goons be so dim-witted to take this case to the court and especially on the President of the US?

This really is bad.

As reported this morning, it sounding like the corrupt Bragg and his gang were going to charge President Trump for making accounting entry errors. We didn’t know till now that this is exactly what they did.

As reported by TGP this morning:

The gist of the case against President Trump lies in some accounting entries that were supposedly made years ago in the Trump Organization.

The corrupt Soros-backed and Obama-connected DA’s office is behind this garbage and you can bet that not one of these characters has ever posted an entry in an accounting system.

You can also bet money that President Trump has never posted an entry in an accounting system. Yet, this is what they are telling us.

President Trump didn’t come near any of these entries. I know. I was a corporate executive in charge of financial reporting of multi-million and billion-dollar entities. I oversaw all the entries for that segment of a Fortune 500 company.

I can tell you without exception that I never consulted with the CEO of that billion-dollar organization on any accounting entries made in that segment.

Quite frankly, I never posted an entry into the system myself. I also never saw most of the journal entries in the system. In large corporations, there are thousands of entries every month. You don’t know all the entries, it’s impossible.

Here is the filing with the court where the corrupt Soros-backed DA Bragg claims that President Trump “made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise”.

President Trump had nothing to do with these entries in his multi-billion dollar company. This is lunacy.

Corrupt Bragg claims this is a felony which it is not. We made adjusting entries all the time when necessary. This is an accounting adjustment at best. And if it was a crime (a misdemeanor) it passed the statute of limitations years ago.

What a crock.

Donald J. Trump Indictment by Jim Hoft on Scribd

The idea that President Trump, the head of a multi-billion dollar entity had anything to do with the accounting entries in his organization is lunacy. He never did and never will have anything to do with accounting entries in his organization. That’s what accountants are for.

President Trump is not an accountant and the Soros-backed and Obama/Biden-connected attorneys behind this case are not objective and fair-minded prosecutors and they certainly aren’t accountants either.

These people after President Trump are criminals involved in a conspiracy to overthrow our nation and interfere in the last and the next election.