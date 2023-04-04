EXCLUSIVE: CEOs of Multi-Billion Dollar Organization Do Not Make Accounting Entries – THIS WHOLE CASE IS BASED ON FALLACY THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP IS AN ACCOUNTANT

The corrupt Soros-backed and Obama-connected DA’s office in Manhattan is indicting President Trump by claiming that President Trump is somehow behind accounting entries that were made supposedly in error years ago. What nonsense!

The gist of the case against President Trump lies in some accounting entries that were supposedly made years ago in the Trump Organization.

The corrupt Soros-backed and Obama-connected DA’s office is behind this garbage and you can bet that not one of these characters has ever posted an entry in an accounting system.

You can also bet money that President Trump has never posted an entry in an accounting system. Yet, this is what they are telling us.

Last night, The Gateway Pundit reported on the illegal leak coming out of the Bragg DA’s office:

President Trump was hit with 34 FELONY COUNTS for falsification of business records, according to a leak to the Deep State’s favorite actor Michael Isikoff. Falsification of business records is always prosecuted as a misdemeanor but Bragg elevated the case to a felony in an effort to ‘get Trump’ and derail his presidential bid.

President Trump didn’t come near any of these entries. I know. I was a corporate executive in charge of financial reporting of multi-million and billion-dollar entities. I oversaw all the entries for that segment of a Fortune 500 company.

I can tell you without exception that I never consulted with the CEO of that billion-dollar organization on any accounting entries made in that segment.

Quite frankly, I never posted an entry into the system myself. I also never saw most of the journal entries in the system. In large corporations, there are thousands of entries every month. You don’t know all the entries, it’s impossible.

The idea that President Trump, the head of a multi-billion dollar entity had anything to do with the accounting entries in his organization is lunacy. He never did and never will have anything to do with accounting entries in his organization. That’s what accountants are for.

President Trump is not an accountant and the Soros-backed and Obama/Biden-connected attorneys behind this case are not objective and fair-minded prosecutors. These people after President Trump are criminals involved in a conspiracy to overthrow our nation.