“The Dumbest Man on Television” – Trump Cheers Don Lemon’s CNN Firing

On Monday, former President Trump applauded the news that CNN had fired Don Lemon.

“Good News: “The dumbest man on television,” Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN. My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Other personalities and Twitter users also cheered Lemon’s CNN ouster.

Don Lemon got owned. He’s definitely “past his prime”. Great job @VivekGRamaswamy https://t.co/7l3Pwo6Vg6 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans_WV) April 24, 2023

If Don Lemon identified as a woman today, he could save his job at CNN 🤡🤡🤡 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) April 24, 2023

CNN Nuking Don Lemon as a liar on his way out the door is really something else 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9IL9mLGMN9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 24, 2023

Hannity: Don Lemon is out at CNN

Audience: *cheers* pic.twitter.com/nQhBDjEqCA — Acyn (@Acyn) April 25, 2023

CNN’s Don Lemon was fired effective immediately on Monday morning.

After 17 years at the network, Don Lemon was canned.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon tweeted on Monday afternoon.

“I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

CNN’s PR team followed up with the announcement a few minutes later.

“CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.” CNN said.

According to reports, Don Lemon’s firing from CNN was related to his heated argument with Vivek Ramaswamy during a live broadcast.