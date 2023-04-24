BREAKING: DON LEMON FIRED FROM CNN

Don Lemon has been let go from CNN, effective immediately.

The news of Lemon being ousted from the network came shortly after it was announced that Tucker Carlson had parted ways with Fox News.

Lemon sent out an angsty tweet about his termination on Monday afternoon.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon tweeted on Monday afternoon.

“I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to contact me directly,” Lemon continued. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

CNN issued a statement confirming that he was out.

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the network said in a statement on Monday. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

The New York Times reports that the network “said Mr. Lemon’s morning show, which he hosted with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, would continue.”

“‘CNN This Morning’ has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success,” CNN said.

Lemon has been under fire over remarks he made about Nikki Haley earlier this year, saying she was past her prime.

“A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” Lemon had said.

The remarks were widely condemned as “sexist,” and many guests refused to appear with him on air.

CNN has not publicly provided the reason for his firing.