Was Don Lemon Termination Linked to Calling Out Handlers During Live Show? (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday afternoon, CNN news anchor Don Lemon has been terminated from CNN after working for the news network for over 17 years.

Lemon’s sudden departure stunned many CNN viewers, but during last week’s airing of “CNN This Morning” the signs were there.

Last week, Don Lemon and his co-host Poppy Harlow interviewed Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

During the interview, Lemon got into a heated argument with Ramaswamy over the Civil War.

The argument got so heated it appears Lemon’s handlers were telling him to stop because, during the exchange, Lemon touched his earpiece and said, “Hang on please, I cannot keep a thought if you guys are talking to me through my ear.”

As soon as Lemon called out his handlers (more than likely the show’s producer) his co-host Harlow slumped back in her chair looking uncomfortable.

Per The New York Times:

On Wednesday, however, Mr. Lemon made headlines again after a highly contentious on-air exchange with Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate. The segment deteriorated as the men fiercely debated questions of Black history and the Second Amendment; Mr. Lemon’s co-anchor Ms. Harlow could be seen sitting silently beside him, at times casting her gaze elsewhere and scrolling through her smartphone. The incident left several CNN leaders exasperated, the people said.

During that same interview Lemon stated, “I think it’s insulting that you are sitting here whatever ethnicity you are explaining to me about what it’s like to be black in America.”

Vivek would quickly shoot back “I’ll tell you what I am, I’m an Indian American.”