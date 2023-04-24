Second Woke Bud Light Marketing Executive Placed On Leave Following Boycott Calls

Anheuser-Busch InBev has changed its marketing leadership after a disastrous marketing decision and has placed two executives on leave.

Alissa Heinerscheid and her boss Daniel Blake were placed on leave following backlash.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Bud Light Vice-President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid has taken a leave of absence weeks after the company was criticized for its partnership with a transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Todd Allen, VP of global marketing for Budweiser, will replace Alissa Heinerscheid as vice president of marketing for the brand, Ad Age reported.

The brewer has also streamlined its marketing function to reduce layers “so that our most senior marketers are more closely connected to every aspect of our brand’s activities,” a company spokesperson said in a statement, adding that “these steps will help us maintain focus on the things we do best: brewing great beer for all consumers, while always making a positive impact in our communities and on our country.” The statement noted that “we communicated some next steps with our internal teams and wholesaler partners,” adding that “we made it clear that the safety and welfare of our employees and our partners is our top priority.”

As Fox News reported, Heinerscheid sat down with Make Yourself at Home on March 30. During the interview, Heinerscheid explained her “mandate” to promote “inclusivity,” which is code for pursuing a woke agenda.

On Sunday, Anheuser-Busch’s Group Vice President of Marketing, Daniel Blake, was placed on leave following the backlash against the company’s decision to partner its Bud Light brand with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, WSJ reported.

“Given the circumstances, Alissa has decided to take a leave of absence which we support… Daniel has also decided to take a leave of absence,” a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch told WSJ in an email.

According to sources, the decision to take leave was not voluntary. It is still unknown who will replace Blake’s position.