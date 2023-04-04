Soros-Funded Alvin Bragg Admits He Has No Case: Charges Trump for “Catch and Kill Scheme” Also Called Signing a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg announced on Tuesday he was upending the law and charging President Trump with 34 felonies in a “catch and kill” scheme.

This is also called a non-disclosure agreement. It occurs when two parties agree to not discuss publicly a certain issue. It often includes a payment to one of the parties.

This is all Alvin Bragg has on Trump. He’s now counting on a jury of local communists to find Trump guilty.

Here is Bragg from earlier today. Why does this guy still have a license to practice law?

Bragg used a copy and paste approach with President Trump.

Alvin Bragg, sometimes called “Fat Alvin”, built his case off of copying and pasting the same charge 34 times around “concealing another crime” in order to make it a felony but didn’t include the crime being covered up in the indictment because “the law does not so require” pic.twitter.com/6AOvqRkYv2 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 4, 2023

This statement was rich – considering the skyrocketing crime in New York City.

Bragg is making up felonies as he is ignoring felonies.

What a sideshow.