Soros-Funded Alvin Bragg Admits He Has No Case: Charges Trump for “Catch and Kill Scheme” Also Called Signing a Non-Disclosure Agreement

by

Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg announced on Tuesday he was upending the law and charging President Trump with 34 felonies in a “catch and kill” scheme.

This is also called a non-disclosure agreement. It occurs when two parties agree to not discuss publicly a certain issue. It often includes a payment to one of the parties.

This is all Alvin Bragg has on Trump. He’s now counting on a jury of local communists to find Trump guilty.

Here is Bragg from earlier today. Why does this guy still have a license to practice law?

Bragg used a copy and paste approach with President Trump.

This statement was rich – considering the skyrocketing crime in New York City.

Bragg is making up felonies as he is ignoring felonies.
What a sideshow.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 