SHOWDOWN: Alvin Bragg Slams Jim Jordan Over Subpoena For Ex-Prosecutor and Hillary Clinton Lawyer Mark Pomerantz

Alvin Bragg should be held in contempt of Congress.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan subpoenaed former Manhattan DA prosecutor and Hillary Clinton lawyer, Mark Pomerantz for a deposition.

Mark Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor on the Manhattan DA’s team investigating Trump resigned in protest after District Attorney Alvin Bragg ended the investigation.

He then went on to write a book on the topic.

In the book, he claims the investigation “developed evidence convincing us that Donald Trump had committed serious crimes.”

60 minutes recently brought on Mark Pomerantz to promote his new book to the masses.

Jim Jordan summoned Mark Pomerantz for a closed-door deposition on April 20, according to the subpoena reviewed by this reporter.

“Based on your unique role as a special assistant district attorney leading the investigation into President Trump’s finances, you are uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the Committee’s oversight and potential legislative reforms. Although the New York County District Attorney’s Office has directed you not to cooperate with our oversight, you have already discussed many of the topics relevant to our oversight in a book you wrote and published in February 2023, as well as in several public interviews to promote your book.” Jordan wrote.

“As a result, you have no basis to decline to testify about matters before the Committee that you have already discussed in your book and/or on a prime-time television program with an audience in the millions, including on the basis of any purported duty of confidentiality or privilege interest,” Jordan said.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg on Thursday fired back at Jim Jordan.

“The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation. Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law,” Bragg’s office said.