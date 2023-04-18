Senator Marsha Blackburn Joins Growing List of Politicians to Support President Trump

Senator Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee has endorsed President Trump for 2024!

Senator Marsha Blackburn from the great state of Tennessee has endorsed President Trump for 2024.  She does this based on his track record of creating a strong economy, border and military.

Daily Mail notes:

Trump has garnered endorsements from 51 members of Congress, including GOP House Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York and former House Freedom Caucus chairman Andy Biggs of Arizona.

This past week the President received a big endorsement from Jim Jordan in the House, who many Americans respect:

Jim Jordan Tells Fox News He is “100% for President Trump” for 2024 Despite Legal Challenges

Trump’s only competition on the left or the right to date is Florida Governor is Ron DeSantis who is expected to announce his candidacy after visiting numerous states in the past few months.  But he lacks support even in his own state.  Five US Congressmen and women from Florida have announced their support for President Trump over the governor (Greg Steube, Byron DonaldsMatt GaetzAnna Paulina Luna and Cory Mills).

Blackburn joins Senators TommyTuberville (AL), Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS), Eric Schmidt (MO), Ted Budd (NC), and J.D. Vance (OH), who have all announced their support for President Trump in 2024.

 

