Senator Marsha Blackburn Joins Growing List of Politicians to Support President Trump

Senator Marsha Blackburn from the great state of Tennessee has endorsed President Trump for 2024. She does this based on his track record of creating a strong economy, border and military.

Under President Trump, our economy was booming, gas prices were low, and inflation was under control. Our border was secure, our adversaries feared us, & our military was strong. I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President and can’t wait until he’s back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/1M9lpBNXqI — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) April 17, 2023

Daily Mail notes:

Trump has garnered endorsements from 51 members of Congress, including GOP House Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York and former House Freedom Caucus chairman Andy Biggs of Arizona.

This past week the President received a big endorsement from Jim Jordan in the House, who many Americans respect:

Trump’s only competition on the left or the right to date is Florida Governor is Ron DeSantis who is expected to announce his candidacy after visiting numerous states in the past few months. But he lacks support even in his own state. Five US Congressmen and women from Florida have announced their support for President Trump over the governor (Greg Steube, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna and Cory Mills).

Blackburn joins Senators TommyTuberville (AL), Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS), Eric Schmidt (MO), Ted Budd (NC), and J.D. Vance (OH), who have all announced their support for President Trump in 2024.