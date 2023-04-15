SEC Sides With Conservatives — Allows Vote To Investigate PayPal’s Political And Religious Discrimination

Is an investigation into PayPal’s alleged political and religious discrimination finally coming?

The SEC sided with conservative investors and will allow a proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research to go to a vote at the next shareholders meeting.

PayPal argued that the issue of viewpoint discrimination is part of the company’s “ordinary business operations” and claimed this was an attempt to micromanage the company.

The National Center for Public Policy Research argued that “companies that provide banking or financial services are essential pillars of the marketplace. On account of their unique and pivotal role in America’s economy, many federal and state laws already prohibit them from discriminating when providing financial services to the public.”

Epoch Times reported:

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sided with conservative investors this week in their request to investigate what they say is PayPal’s systematic political and religious discrimination against customers. Over the objections of PayPal’s management, the SEC allowed a proposal by the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) to go to a shareholder vote at the company’s next annual meeting. This decision follows a similar decision on March 29, in which the SEC green-lighted a proposal regarding alleged political and religious discrimination at JPMorgan Chase, America’s largest bank. In an April 10 letter to PayPal’s attorneys, the SEC stated that NCPPR’s proposal “requests that the board conduct an evaluation and issue a report within the next year evaluating how it oversees risks related to discrimination against individuals based on their race, color, religion (including religious views), sex, national origin, or political views, and whether such discrimination may impact individuals’ exercise of their constitutionally protected civil rights.” Responding to PayPal’s request to block the proposal from going to a shareholder vote, the SEC stated: “We are unable to concur in your view that the Company may exclude the Proposal under Rule 14a-8(i)(7). In our view, the Proposal transcends ordinary business matters.”

The Gateway Pundit was banned from using PayPal back in December of 2021 without any warning or explanation.

Paypal and Venmo blocked The Gateway Pundit despite no violations of their bylaws.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported:

Without warning, The Gateway Pundit and Jim Hoft were banned from Paypal on the last day of 2021. The Gateway Pundit is one of the top 250 websites in the United States today and had over 900,000,000 page views in 2021. We continue to grow despite constant attacks, smears, limited social media, and lawsuits.

