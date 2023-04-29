Man Of The People: Trump Makes Surprise Stop At New Hampshire Diner – Orders “Trump Tower” Burger (VIDEO)

Donald Trump is a man of the people.

After a campaign event in New Hampshire, he made a surprise stop at a Red Arrow Diner and ordered the Trump Tower Burger.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Campaigning in New Hampshire for the 2024 election cycle and blasting President Joe Biden would leave anyone feeling a little hungry, and former President Donald Trump is no exception.

After giving a speech to supporters at the DoubleTree hotel in Manchester, Trump and his motorcade made a pit stop at the Red Arrow, a 24-hour Manchester diner to take photos with customers, speak to locals — and receive a take-out Trump Tower Burger.

The $18.99 burger is a stack of two grilled cheese sandwiches serving as buns around a ground beef patty with fried macaroni and cheese on top, and cheese sauce. And, of course, a side of french fries. These burgers are sold across the United States.

The former president left New Hampshire full and happy — a state poll released last week showed Trump with a 20-point advantage over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), 42% to 22%. This is a substantial increase for Trump because a similar poll conducted in January pegged DeSantis with a 12-point lead over Trump.