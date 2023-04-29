Man Of The People: Trump Makes Surprise Stop At New Hampshire Diner – Orders “Trump Tower” Burger (VIDEO)

Donald Trump is a man of the people.
After a campaign event in New Hampshire, he made a surprise stop at a Red Arrow Diner and ordered the Trump Tower Burger.
The Washington Examiner reported:
Campaigning in New Hampshire for the 2024 election cycle and blasting President Joe Biden would leave anyone feeling a little hungry, and former President Donald Trump is no exception.
After giving a speech to supporters at the DoubleTree hotel in Manchester, Trump and his motorcade made a pit stop at the Red Arrow, a 24-hour Manchester diner to take photos with customers, speak to locals — and receive a take-out Trump Tower Burger.
The $18.99 burger is a stack of two grilled cheese sandwiches serving as buns around a ground beef patty with fried macaroni and cheese on top, and cheese sauce. And, of course, a side of french fries. These burgers are sold across the United States.
The former president left New Hampshire full and happy — a state poll released last week showed Trump with a 20-point advantage over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), 42% to 22%. This is a substantial increase for Trump because a similar poll conducted in January pegged DeSantis with a 12-point lead over Trump.
The place was full of excitement for Donald Trump.
Time for the Trump Tower Burger at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, NH! 🍔 pic.twitter.com/xOV5VnklaN
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) April 27, 2023
Before leaving the Granite State, President Trump paid a surprise visit to the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, where he ordered their signature “Trump Tower" Burger! pic.twitter.com/mGj6CbiQ4j
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) April 28, 2023
Packed to the gills at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, NH for President Trump. pic.twitter.com/zTRLxxdw7J
— Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) April 27, 2023
Donald Trump drops in at the iconic Red Arrow Diner in Manchester.#FITN @NHGOP pic.twitter.com/QFtu4or5oa
— NH Journal (@NewHampJournal) April 27, 2023
The MAGA movement has never been stronger.
