After Kilmeade’s Dismal Performance In Tucker’s Slot, Fox News Announces Who Will Take It Next Week

Fox News’ decision to oust Tucker Carlson has backfired.

They replaced him with Brian Kilmeade and the ratings tanked.

Viewership in the 8:00pm ET slot on Fox News: Tucker’s J6 Ep: 4.13 Million

Tucker’s Average: 3.25 Million

Tucker's Last Ep: 2.65 Million *Tucker Leaves* Monday: 2.59 Million

Tuesday: 1.70 Million

Wednesday: 1.33 Million — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 27, 2023

They are going to have a new replacement.

Lawrence Jones is set to replace Tucker all next week.

Fox is reportedly going to have a rotating list of anchors filling in.

Page Six reported:

Lawrence Jones, who made history as the youngest black solo host of a program in cable news, is stepping in to fill ousted Tucker Carlson’s slot on Fox News next week. Jones, 30, who anchors “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” on Fox News on Saturday nights, will host in Carlson’s former 8 p.m. slot from Monday as the network continues with a rotating line-up of anchors. Garland, Texas, native Jones joined the network in December 2018, and was named the host of the weekend primetime program “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” in January 2022. A media insider told us, “Fox News is trying out a rotating list of anchors in Tucker’s spot — this week it has been ‘Fox & Friends” Brian Kilmeade — but it is significant that they have chosen Jones to step up so soon after Tucker’s departure.”

Fox News is in trouble.

They fired their top primetime anchor and now are searching for someone to save their failing ratings.

