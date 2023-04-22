President Trump Stops for Pizza in Ft. Myers, FL with Rep. Byron Donalds – Crowd Cheers “USA, USA, USA” and “Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump” (VIDEO)

President Trump stopped by a local pizza place last night in Ft. Myers, Florida with US Rep. Byron Donalds. The locals there cheered and started “Trump, Trump, Trump Trump” and “USA, USA, USA”.
SPOTTED: Trump and Byron Donalds out for a late-night slice of pizza in Ft Myers
Hearing we may see the two of them together a lot more in the coming monthspic.twitter.com/NiYQDPt2wl
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 22, 2023
The crowd went nuts when President Trump entered the pizza shop.
“TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP!”pic.twitter.com/JL6J6oRL4L
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 22, 2023
The people of Florida love Trump. They started yelling “We Love Trump”.
Trump loves MAGA
and MAGA loves Trump
An attack on #Trump is an attack on #MAGA
So don’t cry when we fire back… hard.#Trump2024 #RésumésMatter pic.twitter.com/JIWqMBbVXx
— Joe Dan Gorman (@JoeDanMedia) April 22, 2023
Earlier in the day the President spoke in the area.
As of yesterday, nearly a dozen US Reps from Florida have backed President Trump for 2024. Donalds is one of them.