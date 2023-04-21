WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks at Lee County GOP Dinner in Florida

President Trump is speaking now at the Lee County GOP Dinner in Fort Myers, Florida as he holds a massive lead over likely presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

A new poll from Florida shows that President Trump has a 15-point lead over Governor Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head matchup! “I guess that Ron DeSantis is not quite as popular in Florida as people thought,” said President Trump in a statement sharing Victory Polling’s new survey.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a recent Arizona Primary poll of 550 registered Republicans and undeclared voters who would request a ballot in the 2024 presidential primary shows President Trump whooping Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Primary election by 23 points.

OUCH! Trump Trounces Closest GOP Opposition In New Poll By Whopping 41%…Leaves Other “Competition” In The Dust

Similarly, a recent Massachusetts poll shows Trump with a MASSIVE 41-Point Lead for the Republican Nomination.

From RSBN:

Join the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump as he speaks at the Lee County GOP dinner in Fort Myers, Florida. President Trump is expected to begin at 7:00 PM ET with live coverage beginning at 5:00 PM ET.

