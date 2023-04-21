WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks at Lee County GOP Dinner in Florida

President Trump is speaking now at the Lee County GOP Dinner in Fort Myers, Florida as he holds a massive lead over likely presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

A new poll from Florida shows that President Trump has a 15-point lead over Governor Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head matchup! “I guess that Ron DeSantis is not quite as popular in Florida as people thought,” said President Trump in a statement sharing Victory Polling’s new survey.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a recent Arizona Primary poll of 550 registered Republicans and undeclared voters who would request a ballot in the 2024 presidential primary shows President Trump whooping Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Primary election by 23 points.

Similarly, a recent Massachusetts poll shows Trump with a MASSIVE 41-Point Lead for the Republican Nomination.

