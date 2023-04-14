“President Trump is Spot On…Take Back Our Justice System from Soros Funded Marxists” – Legal Expert Mike Davis Agrees with President Trump’s Plan to Bring Justice Back to the Justice System

President Trump came out with a plan yesterday to bring justice back to our Justice Department. Attorney Mike Davis agrees with the President’s plan.

TGP reported yesterday:

In a new ‘Agenda47’ policy video, President Donald J. Trump pledged to restore justice in America and end the corrupt weaponization of our justice system by dangerous Marxist prosecutors.

There is no more dire threat to the American Way of Life than the corruption and weaponization of our Justice System—and it’s happening all around us. If we cannot restore the fair and impartial rule of law, we will not be a free country.

President Trump will appoint 100 U.S. Attorneys who will be the “polar opposite of the Soros District Attorneys” who are destroying the rule of law in America, overhaul the Department of Justice, and order sweeping civil rights investigations into Marxist local district attorneys.

As part of this effort, there should be a federal inquiry into the Soros prosecutor in Austin, Texas, who charged a veteran with murder for defending himself against a threat by a heavily armed member of a radical left mob.

When President Trump returns to the White House, he will order the Department of Justice to establish a task force on protecting the right to self-defense.

The new plan will also confront the radicalization of America’s law schools and fight the purge of Conservatives at law firms.

Attorney Mike Davis was on the War Room with Steve Bannon and he agreed with the President’s plan to bring justice back to the Justice Department. He also addressed the lawfare being used against President Trump which is what Marxist regimes do, not America.

Bannon shared video clips of New York’s totally corrupt AG Letitia James threatening to attack President Trump through lawfare once she was elected. This is against the law and this woman is the AG of New York. This alone explains how corrupted our justice system in America is today.

Davis shared:

President Trump is spot on and this is exactly what has to happen when President Trump wins back the White House, to take back our justice system the Soros funded Marxists and return it back to the American people. Everything he said was absolutely correct.

