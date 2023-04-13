President Trump Announces Plan When Back in White House to Fire Radical Leftist Prosecutors Destroying America

The corrupt and criminal Soros-backed Prosecutors in the US have to go. President Trump announced his plan moments ago on how he will do this.

In a new ‘Agenda47’ policy video, President Donald J. Trump pledged to restore justice in America and end the corrupt weaponization of our justice system by dangerous Marxist prosecutors.

There is no more dire threat to the American Way of Life than the corruption and weaponization of our Justice System—and it’s happening all around us. If we cannot restore the fair and impartial rule of law, we will not be a free country.

President Trump will appoint 100 U.S. Attorneys who will be the “polar opposite of the Soros District Attorneys” who are destroying the rule of law in America, overhaul the Department of Justice, and order sweeping civil rights investigations into Marxist local district attorneys.

As part of this effort, there should be a federal inquiry into the Soros prosecutor in Austin, Texas, who charged a veteran with murder for defending himself against a threat by a heavily armed member of a radical left mob.

When President Trump returns to the White House, he will order the Department of Justice to establish a task force on protecting the right to self-defense.

The new plan will also confront the radicalization of America’s law schools and fight the purge of Conservatives at law firms.

Here is the transcript of President Trump’s video message below:

There is no more dire threat to the American Way of Life than the corruption and weaponization of our Justice System—and it’s happening all around us. If we cannot restore the fair and impartial rule of law, we will not be a free country. As President, it will be my personal mission to restore the scales of justice in America. We will have fairness and equality under the law. To that end, I will appoint U.S. Attorneys who will be the polar opposite of the Soros District Attorneys and others that are being appointed throughout the United States. Very unfair to our population. Very unfair to our country. They will be the 100 most ferocious legal warriors against crime and Communist corruption that this country has ever seen. As we completely overhaul the federal Department of Justice and FBI, we will also launch sweeping civil rights investigations into Marxist local District Attorneys. And that’s what we have—they are Marxist in many cases. By refusing to charge countless crimes, these Soros prosecutors appear to be engaging in selective enforcement based on illegal racial discrimination. In Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and every other city where these maniacs have taken over, the DA’s offices should face federal subpoenas of their staff, their emails, and their records to determine whether they have blatantly violated federal Civil Rights law. As part of this effort, there should be a federal inquiry into the Soros prosecutor in Austin, Texas, who charged a veteran with murder for defending himself against a threat by a heavily armed member of a radical left mob. I will also order the Department of Justice to establish a task force on protecting the right to self-defense, which is under siege nationwide. In addition, we will have a complete investigation into the use of police state tactics by federal authorities to arrest conservatives and Christians. We will find out who ordered it, and we will hold them totally accountable. There is much more that we must do. We have to confront this radicalized law in schools. You take a look at what they’ve done to our schools, our beautiful schools. Trending: JUST IN: Former NHL Player Dead of a Heart Attack at Age 38 We have to reform the far-left Bar Associations and stop the purge of Conservative lawyers from major law firms. I will do whatever it takes to save our legal system—among the greatest achievements of Western Civilization—from the Marxist barbarians who seek to destroy it. And we will do that, we will save it. Thank you very much.

We agree. There is nothing more pressing than reestablishing the rule of law in the US. We have to win the 2024 election to save this country.

