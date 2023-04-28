NewsWeek Finally Acknowledges Border Crossing Sexual Violence in Kari Lake “Fact Check” About Sexually Abused Migrant 8-year old

In a recent podcast hosted by former Mesa Co Clerk Tina Peters on Badlands Media, Arizona Congressional candidate Jeff Zink told a personal story about a shocking experience he had while visiting the US-Mexico border in 2021. The story alleged that an 8 year old girl was found after the husbands of two women with daughters were executed by “coyotes” (Cartel traffickers) during the journey. Zink implies that one of the orphaned girls was the subject of repeated sexual assaults during the treacherous journey:

An 8 year old girl found at the US border with 67 traces of different DNA inside her. I have no words. @realtinapeters @Clerk_Peters @realJeffZink pic.twitter.com/4ZvHmluGg0 — CannCon *Thug Shaker Central Sgt at Arms* (@CannConActual) April 19, 2023

The tweet was shared by several large Twitter accounts, including Arizona’s Kari Lake. With over 5 million views between the corresponding tweets, the story began to pick up some Mockingbird Media attention. Most notably was an article published yesterday titled “Kari Lake Fuels Murky Claim about Border Girl ‘Raped by 67 Different Men.'”

While the article doesn’t outright deny the story Zink shared, Newsweek states that it was “unable to find verification that such an incident was reported to or recorded by various authorities who would know.” However, the story has prompted Newsweek to finally address the shocking number of sex crimes women face during the treacherous journey. A search of previous Newsweek articles regarding sex crimes on the border does not show any articles headlining the dangerous sexual exploitations women and children face.

Newsweek goes on to try and discredit Peters’ and Lake’s statements blaming the Biden administration by saying the events took place in 2021, a month after Biden was inaugurated:

Peters also contributed to misconceptions in the clip. While Zink did not explicitly say during the clip when the incident happened, Peters responded by attacking the “Biden administration,” implying it may have happened recently. Lake would later also make a reference to Biden. According to Zink, however, the incident took place just over two years ago, around a month after Biden’s inauguration in January 2021.

Newsweek assumes that Peters meant this happened recently, which is disturbingly presumptive. Regardless still, the alleged event took place during the Biden administration. PEW Research published a report based on government statistics that shows a sharp increase from almost-20 year record lows in a quick sprint to a 20-year record high in migrant encounters, coinciding directly with Biden’s inauguration.

Was this surge the result of Biden’s lax policies on immigration? In a March 2021 article, the Washington Post seems to allude to that:

Shortly before Christmas last year, Susan Rice and Jake Sullivan, two top advisers to President-elect Joe Biden, sat for an interview with EFE…to issue a stark warning to migrants considering journeying north to the nation’s southern border: Don’t come now — but help is on the way. The next day, Biden was similarly pointed, saying his administration — while eager to roll back Donald Trump’s immigration policies — first needed to implement “guardrails” to avoid winding up with “2 million people on our border.” Less than a month later, the new president began tearing down some of the guardrails himself. He issued five immigration executive orders on Inauguration Day alone and promised an immigration policy far more humane and welcoming than that of his predecessor. His administration also began allowing unaccompanied minors into the country, a marked departure from the Trump administration’s approach.

In Newsweek’s effort to confirm the story, they inquired with ICE, who did not reply. They also reached out to Customs and Border Protection who said that they’d been “unable to verify the information” and that “if it had occurred, the information you specify would not be shared with CBP.”

Lastly, “Newsweek emailed a spokesman at the Douglas Police Department for comment. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it was not involved in the matter.” It is unclear if the Arizona Dept of Public Safety responded on behalf of the Douglas PD or if this was a separate inquiry.

But while Newsweek couldn’t verify the claim, which is admittedly a fair assessment despite the Mockingbird Media’s propensity to publish “anonymous sources” and “leaked documents” with little to no verification, they were forced to publish some astonishing facts and studies regarding the human and sex trafficking during the journey to the US border:

Sexual violence, in particular, ranks among the biggest threats faced. A 2020 report by the humanitarian medical organization and charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF, abbreviated from the French, Médecins Sans Frontières) found 57.3 percent of people they interviewed were exposed to some type of violence, including cases of assault, extortion, sexual assaults, and torture, along the migration route through Mexico. Another MSF report from 2017 stated that nearly a third of women it surveyed had been sexually abused during their journey; 60 percent of the 166 people it treated for sexual violence had been raped. Sexual abuse at government-funded detention facilities exists as well. A New York Times report from 2019 discovered more than 4,500 complaints in four years of children experiencing such violence.

Unsurprisingly, all of those studies stem from the Trump administration. While illegal border crossings have skyrocketed to record highs under the Biden administration, a simple Google (or Brave) search of “Child sex crimes at US Border” yields a plethora of Mockingbird Media articles almost exclusively during the Trump administration. If you change search parameters to articles after Biden’s inauguration, the Mockingbird Media articles all but disappear.

Perhaps US border sex crimes decrease as the number of migrant encounters increase to the third highest level in almost 100 years.

Or, perhaps it was part of the Mockingbird Media’s vendetta against President Trump, like the TIME Magazine cover of a 2 year old girl crying as an image of President Trump towered over her which fueled the separation of families seeking asylum, even though the father of the young child confirmed the mother and daughter were never separated.

It’s an absolute travesty that it took a viral podcast clip on the (almost) free speech Twitter platform with an Arizona congressional candidate and a former county clerk to finally expose the horrors that are taking place along this journey regarding women and children’s sexual sovereignty.