Joe Biden: “I Can’t Even Say How Old I Am…I Can’t Even Say the Number. It Doesn’t Register with Me” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday held a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon in the Rose Garden.

Biden took questions from a list of pre-approved reporters.

One reporter asked Joe Biden if he is concerned about his old age after announcing his 2024 reelection campaign this week.

“With regard to age, I can’t even say I guess how old I am — I can’t even say the number. It doesn’t register with me,” Biden said.

He continued, “But he only thing I can say is that one of the things that people are going to find out, is they’re going to see a race and they’re gonna judge whether or not I have it or don’t have it.”

“I feel good! I feel excited about the prospects,” he said.

WATCH:

According to a new NBC poll, 70% of voters do not want Joe Biden to run for reelection because he is too old.

Age is a big concern.

Biden will be 82 at his next inauguration if he is installed again.

The majority of Democrat voters don’t even want Joe Biden to run again.

53% of 2020 Biden voters say he shouldn’t run again, according to the NBC poll.

64% of Democrats who voted for Sanders or Warren in the 2020 primaries think he shouldn’t run in 2024.

And a whopping 76% of voters under the age of 35 think Joe Biden should not run for president in 2024.