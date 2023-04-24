NBC Poll: 70% of Voters Don’t Want Joe Biden to Run Again

According to a new NBC poll, 70% of voters do not want Joe Biden to run for reelection.

Biden will reportedly announce his reelection this week even though virtually no one wants him in the White House.

Age is a big concern.

Biden will be 82 at his next inauguration if he is installed again.

NBC poll reveals that 70% of Americans say Biden should NOT run for reelection. “Age is a big concern” pic.twitter.com/JPVUwYjvC7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 24, 2023

The majority of Democrat voters don’t even want Joe Biden to run again.

53% of 2020 Biden voters say he shouldn’t run again, according to the NBC poll.

64% of Democrats who voted for Sanders or Warren in the 2020 primaries think he shouldn’t run in 2024.

And a whopping 76% of voters under the age of 35 think Joe Biden should not run for president in 2024.