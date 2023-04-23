In Violent NYC Woman Punched Near Mayor Adams During Earth Day Event, Mayor Dances While City Crumbles

The Gateway Pundit reported that the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing in New York City, Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan, on Marxist Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawless, pro-criminal policies that are destroying the city and allowing crime to run rampant.

Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) complained that surging crime in NYC is “essentially fraudulent” and an illusion made up for political gain.

Nadler told the The New Post, “We will show the essentially fraudulent nature of what [committee chair] Jim Jordan and company are claiming about the crime rates in New York and compared to other cities, including Republican-led cities.”

After the hearings, video emerged of shameless House Democrats seen playing with their phones, incessantly yawning (and not covering their mouths), not paying attention and some say even appearing to even fall asleep at the NYC hearing.

On the heels of the hearing, video shows that not even NYC Mayor Eric Adams is immune from the violence in the city.

Adams joined a “Car-Free Earth Day” event in the South Bronx when a woman started disrupting the event kicking bags of garbage and being verbally disruptive.

An older man asked the woman to stop her disruptive behavior, but she refused. The man then punched the woman and she fell to the ground.

