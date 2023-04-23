In Violent NYC Woman Punched Near Mayor Adams During Earth Day Event, Mayor Dances While City Crumbles

The Gateway Pundit reported that the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing in New York City, Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan, on Marxist Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawless, pro-criminal policies that are destroying the city and allowing crime to run rampant.
Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) complained that surging crime in NYC is “essentially fraudulent” and an illusion made up for political gain.
Nadler told the The New Post, “We will show the essentially fraudulent nature of what [committee chair] Jim Jordan and company are claiming about the crime rates in New York and compared to other cities, including Republican-led cities.”
After the hearings, video emerged of shameless House Democrats seen playing with their phones, incessantly yawning (and not covering their mouths), not paying attention and some say even appearing to even fall asleep at the NYC hearing.
On the heels of the hearing, video shows that not even NYC Mayor Eric Adams is immune from the violence in the city.
Adams joined a “Car-Free Earth Day” event in the South Bronx when a woman started disrupting the event kicking bags of garbage and being verbally disruptive.
An older man asked the woman to stop her disruptive behavior, but she refused. The man then punched the woman and she fell to the ground.
The woman then dumped more debris out of one bag, yelling, ‘F–k off my block! What the f–k is up?!” before the man had enough.
He grabbed her shirt with his right hand and clocked her in the face with a wild-left roundhouse punch, dropping her to the pavement as startled onlookers gasped, “Oh!”
Members of the mayor’s security detail and event organizers quickly tried to separate the two.
However, the woman rose from the ground within two seconds and charged at the man screaming, “You want to hit me, n—a!”
She jumped up swinging but failed to land her punches because the man was already being escorted away in the opposite direction by security.
The woman walked away fuming — as a smiling Adams posed for selfies nearby and greeted about 30 supporters.
But while the city crumbles around him, Adams lectures New Yorkers on being more green and dances.