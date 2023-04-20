NEW VIDEO Emerges of Democrat Congress Members Playing with Phones and YAWNING at Congressional Hearing in NYC! “Disrespectful and Disgraceful!” YAWNING DEMOCRAT HANK JOHNSON Owes Victims an Apology!

Video has emerged of shameless House Democrats seen playing with their phones, incessantly yawning (and not covering their mouths), not paying attention and some say even appearing to even fall asleep at a NYC Congressional Hearing on “Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan”. SEE VIDEO BELOW:

The liberal likes of Adam Schiff (D-California), Hank Johnson (D-Georgia), (D-Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), Jerry Nadler (D-New York) and Madeleine Dean (D-Pennsylvania) were all caught not paying attention and playing with their phones for extended periods of time during the heartbreaking hearing focusing on victims of violent crime in Manhattan. Johnson was seen yawning loudly and seemed to even be nodding off as he used his cell phone hidden under his desk. This reporter confronted him about this after the hearing on camera, and he denied what was caught on video. *You can see that footage this Saturday night on Newsmax at 10 PM EST on “Wiseguys with John Tabacco”.

“Looks like sleepy Johnson was wiping the drool off his face with the side of his hand after he woke up,” said a spectator. “He yawned with his mouth wide open and didn’t even try to hide it. So rude.”

“The phone-obsessed Democrats should be ashamed of themselves as human beings,” said John Tabacco of Newsmax. “It was bad enough Madeline Brame, mother of decorated US veteran Hasson Correa, had to watch her son brutally murdered by a gang of thugs. But to add insult to injury Congressman Nadler and his cohorts (when not sleeping or texting) mocked this poor woman as she told her story, dismissing her as a mere prop after she recounted how DA Alvin Bragg let one of her son’s killers caught on video walk away scot free. Clearly they were not concerned with the heartbreak of victims who lost family to violent crime in New York City.”

“Yawning Hank Johnson and his obnoxious Democrat pals owe these victims an apology,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution.

Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), head of the Judiciary Committee, brought witnesses like Madeline Brame to testify. In a heart wrenching testimony, Brame told the story of her her son, Army Sgt. Hason Correa, who was murdered by a gang in New York City in a brutal homicide.

Brame also expressed her disgust with House Democrats. She said of the texting and yawning politicians:

“These people are not fit to be dog-catchers, let alone tax-payer paid elected officials. It just goes to show on display for all of America to see exactly what our tax dollars are paying for. For those people to be so disrespectful, so insulting, so condescending…they don’t not need to be in this positions. They are so out of touch.” Watch her testimony here:

“Don’t insult my intelligence,” a frustrated Brame yelled out at Democrats in the middle of the hearing that claimed she was a prop. “You’re trying to insult me like I’m not aware of what’s going on here, okay. I’m fully aware of what’s going on here!”

“That’s why I walked away from the plantation of the Democratic Party,” she added, prompting Jim Jordan to request order in the hearing. See the video here and Brame’s viral statement at the end:

Several other victims and survivors of violent crime in New York testified, angry with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) for refusing to prosecute many violent felonies in New York City. Rather, Bragg has chosen to use local taxpayer dollars allocated to fighting real crime in New York City to assist the federal government in their political persecution of President Donald Trump.

After Brame and other crime victims like bodega owner Jose Alba told their stories, Democrats accused the victims of being “used” and “props”. They then quickly pivoted their time on the floor to rant about Donald Trump, the threat of MAGA Republicans to Democracy, Congressman George Santos and gun control. They refused to genuinely acknowledge the plight of victims of violent crime in New York or admit the dereliction of duty by their fellow liberal NYC District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

After about an hour or so into the hearing, the liberal attention spans wandered. The sleepy yawning, rude texting and incessant cell phone usage began.

Will these House Democrats issue an apology to victims of crime in New York and their grieving mothers, like Madeline Brame and Jose Alba? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

To donate to Victims of Crime in New York and “help fight back against Soros funded candidates destroying lives”, please visit Victim’s Rights NY pac or click here.

*Please do not forget to check out “Wiseguys with John Tabacco” this Saturday at 10 PM EST and Sunday at 3PM EST to see the footage of a confronted and disgruntled Congressman Johnson deny his questionable behavior during the Congressional hearing.