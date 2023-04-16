Clueless Fantasist Dem Jerry Nadler Claims Surging Crime in NYC is “Essentially Fraudulent”

Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is clueless and a fantasist.
The same man who argued on the House floor that taking babies to the hospital who survive the abortion procedure “endangers” the baby , is now gaslighting New Yorkers and other Americans about the horrendous crime and violence over taking the city. According to Nadler, it is only an illusion manufactured by Democrats political enemies.
A woman was bashed in the head in an unprovoked attack on a New York City subway platform in Harlem.
Two people were shot outside of GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin’s Long Island home.
A 21-year-old woman visiting New York City from St. Louis, Missouri was raped on a subway platform.
A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on a New York City subway platform over the summer.
But don’t worry New Yorkers! Jerry said it is just an illusion made up for political gain.
Manhattan Congressman Jerry Nadler said he will come out swinging in defense of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg during the panel’s Monday hearing in New York.
The hearing will focus on the victims of Bragg’s soft-on-crime policies.
“We will show the essentially fraudulent nature of what [committee chair] Jim Jordan and company are claiming about the crime rates in New York and compared to other cities, including Republican-led cities,” Nadler told The Post.
“And we will talk about how this whole hearing is part of Jim Jordan and the Republicans’ general attempts to obstruct justice and to attack the DA in Manhattan and to obstruct justice in the Trump case,” he added, referring to the president’s indictment in Manhattan last month.