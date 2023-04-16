Clueless Fantasist Dem Jerry Nadler Claims Surging Crime in NYC is “Essentially Fraudulent”

Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is clueless and a fantasist.

The same man who argued on the House floor that taking babies to the hospital who survive the abortion procedure “endangers” the baby , is now gaslighting New Yorkers and other Americans about the horrendous crime and violence over taking the city. According to Nadler, it is only an illusion manufactured by Democrats political enemies.

A woman was bashed in the head in an unprovoked attack on a New York City subway platform in Harlem.

Two people were shot outside of GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin’s Long Island home.

A 21-year-old woman visiting New York City from St. Louis, Missouri was raped on a subway platform.

A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on a New York City subway platform over the summer.

But don’t worry New Yorkers! Jerry said it is just an illusion made up for political gain.

The New York Post reports: