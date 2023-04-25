“Get Woke, Go Broke!” – Fox News in Turmoil as Americans Cancel Fox Nation Subscriptions at “Record Rate” Following Tucker’s Firing

The Gateway Pundit reported on the earth-shattering news on Monday morning that Tucker Carlson and Fox News were parting ways.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” was Fox’s top rated program. Despite this, he did not do a farewell show.

Fox News’ stock cratered following Tucker’s departure.

FOX NEWS STOCK IS DROPPING AFTER LOSING TUCKER. #TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/l9hSHYPMrA — Val (@TrumpsHurricane) April 24, 2023

According to far-left LA Times, Rupert Murdoch made the decision to fire Tucker over a BS discrimination lawsuit and because he dared to tell the truth about January 6th.

Murdoch was too cowardly to stand up for the network’s biggest star and offered him up as a sacrifice to the drive-by media jackals.

According to the Blaze, Fox News viewers are responding by cancelling their subscriptions to Fox Nation “at a record rate.” Fox Nation is a highly profitable subscription on demand video service with a variety of original programming. Tucker and other prominent Fox News anchors have had multiple specials on Fox Nation.

Tucker was the only reason thousands of Americans subscribed to Fox Nation, however. If social media is to be believed, the subscription service is about to go bust.

Here are what former fans of Fox News including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are saying:

Cable news is about to be taught a powerful lesson after Fox News caved to the woke mob and fired Tucker Carlson. Americans no longer blindly watch the news like they did decades ago, they only watch the ones who have courage to tell the truth. Americans are about to quit… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 24, 2023

I already have and I cancelled my Fox Nation subscription! Go woke, go broke! — Jean Gianantonio (@JGianantonio) April 24, 2023

FOX Nation subscriptions are being cancelled at a record rate! — Dandino Hill (@dandinohill) April 24, 2023

I just cancelled my Fox Nation subscription with the note: “No Tucker Carlson, no Fox Nation subscription. Goodbye.” Who is doing the same? — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) April 24, 2023

Cancelled mine within a half hour of hearing about Tucker. And made sure they knew why I cancelled. He was the only show we watched regularly. — Kathy Casey (@KathyCa36338312) April 25, 2023

Are we all done with Fox?!!? Can we do it to the level of Bud Light??!! I cancelled my Fox Nation subscription. https://t.co/H6Fh1zIWV0 — Lisa Christine •.•.•.•.•.• (@lisachristinect) April 24, 2023