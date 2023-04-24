Rupert Murdoch Was Reportedly Behind the Decision to Oust Tucker Carlson from FOX News

The Gateway Pundit broke the earth-shattering news on Monday morning that Tucker Carlson and Fox News were parting ways.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” was Fox’s top rated program. Despite this, he is not doing a farewell show.

His ratings were in the Top 10 just last Thursday despite competition form the NBA and NHL Playoffs.

He was in the Top 10 in ratings last Thursday. pic.twitter.com/2AZAaOGfOC — Ravin Boodram (@rvbdrm) April 24, 2023

Fox News’ stock has dropped following Tucker’s departure.

FOX NEWS STOCK IS DROPPING AFTER LOSING TUCKER. #TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/l9hSHYPMrA — Val (@TrumpsHurricane) April 24, 2023

Now an exclusive report from the far-left LA Times suggests why Fox News decided to part ways with Tucker. According to the LA Times Rupert Murdoch made the call to fire Tucker Carlson.

Here is the report:

A Fox News representative had no other details on Carlson’s exit. People familiar with the situation who were not authorized to comment publicly said the decision to fire Carlson came straight from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch. Carlson’s exit is related to the discrimination lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg, the producer fired by the network last month, the people said. Carlson’s senior executive producer Justin Wells has also been terminated, according to people familiar with the matter. A Fox News representative would not comment. Murdoch is also said to be concerned over Carlson’s coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection (was not an insurrection) at the U.S. Capitol, in which the host has promoted the conspiracy theory (not a conspiracy theory) that it was provoked by government agents (they were at the Capitol).

So Tucker was fired over a BS discrimination lawsuit and because he dared to tell the truth about January 6th. Murdoch was too cowardly to stand up for the network’s biggest star and offered him up as a sacrifice to the drive-by media jackals.

If there was not a reason to boycott Fox News before, there is now.

Now the big question is what will happen with the J6 footage. Recall Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave the footage directly to Tucker Carlson, not to Fox News.

Count on this being a major fight going forward.