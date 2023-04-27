FOX NEWS BLOODBATH: 8 PM Viewership CUT IN HALF After Tucker Carlson Departure

by

On Monday FOX News announced that the channel was parting ways with Tucker Carlson, the top-rated cable news host on television today.

Following the news FOX Corp stock took a nosedive.

FOX Corp stock lost one billion dollars in value following the news.

And the bleeding is just starting.

FOX News lost NEARLY HALF of their audience at Tucker’s 8 PM time slot.

Tucker was averaging 3.2 million viewers.
On Tuesday FOX News had only 1.7 million viewers at 8 PM.

This is a BLOOD BATH!

Via Mediaite

And in the coveted 25-54 Demo timeslot FOX News PLACED THIRD behind CNN and MSNBC.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.