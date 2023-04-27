FOX NEWS BLOODBATH: 8 PM Viewership CUT IN HALF After Tucker Carlson Departure

On Monday FOX News announced that the channel was parting ways with Tucker Carlson, the top-rated cable news host on television today.

Following the news FOX Corp stock took a nosedive.

FOX NEWS STOCK IS DROPPING AFTER LOSING TUCKER. #TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/l9hSHYPMrA — Val (@TrumpsHurricane) April 24, 2023

FOX Corp stock lost one billion dollars in value following the news.

And the bleeding is just starting.

FOX News lost NEARLY HALF of their audience at Tucker’s 8 PM time slot.

Tucker was averaging 3.2 million viewers.

On Tuesday FOX News had only 1.7 million viewers at 8 PM.

This is a BLOOD BATH!

Via Mediaite



And in the coveted 25-54 Demo timeslot FOX News PLACED THIRD behind CNN and MSNBC.