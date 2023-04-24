Fake News CNN Blasts Don Lemon as a Liar After Firing!

CNN’s Don Lemon was fired effective immediately on Monday morning.

After 17 years at the network, Don Lemon was canned.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon tweeted on Monday afternoon. “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

CNN’s PR team followed up with the announcement a few minutes later.

“CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.” CNN said.

CNN’s statement on Don Lemon contradicted Lemon’s account of what actually happened.

An hour later CNN changed its tune and blasted Don Lemon as a liar.

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.” CNN said.