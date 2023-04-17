Even Baseball Gets Violent in Chicago-Brawl in Stands at White Sox Game

Chicago can’t even enjoy America’s pastime in peace.

On Saturday, in the leftist controlled city, a brawl broke out in the stands at a Chicago White Sox game. In video posted on social media, a man can be seen punching a woman in the face.

Multi-fight happening right after “knuck if you buck” played at the White Sox VS Orioles game in Chicago 🤣 WORLDSTAAAAAAR pic.twitter.com/v7b9nbL7wA

Fox News reports:

A huge brawl broke out at Saturday’s Chicago White Sox game for over two minutes with several spectators involved.

Fists were flying all over the place before a woman was dragged from behind over a row of seats on the first-base side.

One lone security guard attempted to make peace, while another pair of women were throwing haymakers at one another.

Things seemed to settle down for a few seconds, but the fire was reignited when another woman threw a cup at the person who had been dragged over the seats.

She ran around a group of people and tried to attack the person who threw the cup at her, but slipped while getting up the stairs.

All was calm again for a couple of seconds, but one woman grabbed another’s hair while trying to walk away from the ruckus. She returned with a hammer fist, and then one man threw a left hook at another.

That’s when it got pretty wild once again, with groups of people holding each other back and tackling one another to the steps.

It took well over a minute for other security to finally show up, but they did not do much to break up the fight.