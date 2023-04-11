DNC Announces Chicago Will Host 2024 Convention- Because the 1968 DNC Chicago Convention Was Such a Riot!

In an apparent effort to reward incompetence, The Democratic National Committee announced today that Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson lobbied on behalf of the city beating bids from Atlanta and New York.

The DNC shared in a press release: The Democratic National Committee today announced Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center from August 19 to 22. The DNC is returning to the Midwest, a critical Democratic stronghold: Illinois along with Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota – part of the “blue wall” – were crucial to the 2020 victory of President Biden and Vice President Harris and to Democrats’ success in the 2022 midterm elections. Chicago’s convention bid was supported by a wide range of midwestern Democrats who represent the diversity of the party, demonstrating the formidable coalition that will help re-elect President Biden and Vice President Harris, and elect Democrats up-and-down the ticket. The region will showcase President Biden’s economic agenda that is rebuilding our roads and bridges, unleashing a manufacturing boom, and creating good-paying middle-class jobs. Chicago has already felt the impact of Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including $144 million to rehabilitate the four Illinois International Port Calumet River Bridges, with billions in investments to expand economic opportunity around the region. “Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention,”said President Joe Biden. “Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down. From repairing our roads and bridges, to unleashing a manufacturing boom, and creating over 12.5 million new good-paying jobs, we’ve already delivered so much for hard working Americans – now it’s time to finish the job.” “I am thrilled that Democrats will take the stage in Chicago to share our party’s vision and values,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison. “The Midwest reflects America and will give Democrats an opportunity to showcase some of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s most significant accomplishments for American families. I’m grateful to the leadership of Chicago’s bid for being great partners, as well as to the other cities for putting forward such strong bids.”

Chicago is a hotbed of crime and violence. O’Hare Airport looks like a third world country and becoming a dangerous, and filthy, homeless encampment.

A report published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open found that the most violent ZIP code in Chicago is even deadlier for young men between the ages of 18-29 than what U.S. soldiers faced in Iraq and Afghanistan.

There have been 134 victims killed in Chicago in 2023, and it is only April.

The DNC will be holding their 2024 convention in Chicago. Will they be providing complimentary bulletproof vests? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 11, 2023

Don’t forget about the 1968 DNC riots.

They better call in more police.