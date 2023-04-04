Daughter of Judge Overseeing Trump’s Case Worked For ‘Kamala Harris Campaign’, Now Serves As President of Company that Has Biden-Harris Campaign As Client

The Gateway Pundit previously reported New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan is presiding over President Trump’s Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case.

Judge Merchan previously oversaw the tax fraud cases of the Trump’s Org and the Trump Org’s former CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Trump is not a fan of Merchan and took to Truth Social last week and wrote “Juan Manuel Merchan, was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who “railroaded” my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg.”

Merchan has been described as a life long Democrat and a bombshell discovery of his daughter’s LinkedIn account reveals his daughter is not just a Democrat but a Democrat who previously worked on Kamala Harris’ Presidential campaign.

The discovery was pieced together from a photo posted by Geneseo Alumni Office that featured Judge Merchan with the caption “One of the panelists was Hon. Juan Merchan, Court of Claims Judge sitting as an Acting Justice of the Supreme Court — Criminal Term, New York County, and parent of Loren Merchan ’11.”

A quick search online led to Loren Merchan’s LinkedIn account which showed she graduated from Suny Geneseo in 2011 just as the Geneseo Alumni page wrote.

Now the interesting part comes.

Loren’s work history section reveals she worked as the Director of Digital Persuasion for Kamala Harris for the People.

LOOK:

She stopped working for Kamala Harris for the People when Harris dropped out of the Presidential race in December of 2019.

While she was working with the Kamala Harris campaign, Loren also served as the Vice President of Authentic Campaigns which per its site is a digital agency that raises “hundreds of millions of dollars for progressive campaigns” through digital persuasion programs.

Authentic Campaigns was also heavily involved with Harris’ campaign and the company served as Harris’s main digital vendor.

Loren currently serves as the President of Authentic Campaigns and the company appears to still be a big fan of Kamala Harris this is the background of its site.

After Harris dropped out of the race, Authentic worked with the Biden-Harris campaign.

Authentic isn’t a fan of Trump, the company has an article on its site accusing Trump of scamming people online.

Judge Juan Merchan has too much of a conflict of interest to oversee Trump’s case and should recuse himself immediately.