“APPEALING!” – Trump GOES OFF on Judge ‘Assigned’ to Stormy Daniels Case – Same Judge Who “Railroaded” Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg

President Trump went off on the judge ‘assigned’ to the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan is expected to be assigned to Trump’s Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case, according to Fox News.



Judge Juan Merchan

Recall, Juan Merchan was the same judge who oversaw the Trump Org trial tied to tax-related conduct amid claims Trump Organization employees illegally ‘received tax-free perks such as apartments and car leases.’

According to the indictment, Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg was accused of a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme for receiving $1.7 million in illegally ‘received tax-free perks such as apartments and car leases.’

Merchan completely railroaded Allen Weisselberg and forced him to plead guilty.. OR ELSE.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to all 15 tax crime felonies in exchange for a reduced sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors.

The plea deal also required that Mr. Weisselberg to testify as a witness.

Judge Merchan ultimately sentenced Weisselberg to five months in Rikers Island jail.

A racist, Trump-hating Soros-backed DA targeted Trump and now a Trump-hating judge will oversee the case.

Trump went off on Judge Merchan.

“The Judge “assigned” to my Witch Hunt Case, a “Case” that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME. His name is Juan Manuel Marchan, was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who “railroaded” my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a “plea” deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail. He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn’t “plead,” VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday morning.

Gag order incoming…