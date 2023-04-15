Bud Light Shares Weekend Tweet, Gets Absolutely Savaged in the Comments

by

The marketing genius who thought up the Dylan Mulvaney beer campaign, Bud Light Vice-President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid, will go down in infamy with the brainiac behind New Coke.

Bud Light’s marketing strategy has been disastrous with boycotts against the beer company by consumers.

Parent company Anheuser-Busch has certainly felt the effects of the nationwide boycott, reportedly having lost over $7 billion in market cap value in recent days.

On Friday, after two weeks of silence,  Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth released a weak statement saying,  “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.”

As the weekend approached, Bud Light tweeted, “TGIF?”

The replies were brutal.

 

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.