Bud Light Shares Weekend Tweet, Gets Absolutely Savaged in the Comments

The marketing genius who thought up the Dylan Mulvaney beer campaign, Bud Light Vice-President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid, will go down in infamy with the brainiac behind New Coke.

Bud Light’s marketing strategy has been disastrous with boycotts against the beer company by consumers.

Parent company Anheuser-Busch has certainly felt the effects of the nationwide boycott, reportedly having lost over $7 billion in market cap value in recent days.

On Friday, after two weeks of silence, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth released a weak statement saying, “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.”

Anheuser Busch has finally released a statement, and it’s just as clumsy and stupid as the marketing stunt that got them into this mess in the first place. pic.twitter.com/XUndM2b6qh — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 14, 2023

As the weekend approached, Bud Light tweeted, “TGIF?”

The replies were brutal.

Does “TGIF” stand for “That Guy Is Female” for your marketing geniuses @budlight? — Nathan Dahm (@NathanDahm) April 15, 2023

Thank god there’s a block button, groomer. — Greg J. Marchand MD (@MarchandSurgery) April 15, 2023

This is the beer can we wanted pic.twitter.com/MBKMEsgK7P — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) April 15, 2023