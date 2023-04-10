Woke Bud Light Executive Behind Dylan Mulvaney Marketing Campaign Trashes Bud Light and Its Customers During Interview – Gets Buried on Social Media by Catturd and Others (VIDEO)

by
Credit: Fox News screenshot

Bud Light Vice-President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid recently went on a podcast where she ripped her company and its traditional customer base while pushing the left’s woke agenda.

Many people point out Heinerscheid is the “brainchild” behind the Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign at the company.

None of this should come as a surprise considering her background. According to the Daily Mail, Heinerscheid went to the $60,000-per-year Groton School in Massachusetts before going on to Harvard where she studied English literature. She then attended business school at Wharton where she took a master’s degree in marketing.

Talk about being out of touch with the American heartland.

Before altering her Linkedin account, Heinerscheid also displayed pronouns in her bio. Guess she was worried about people catching on to her.

.

As Fox News reported, Heinerscheid sat down with Make Yourself at Home on March 30. During the interview, Heinerscheid explained her “mandate” to promote “inclusivity,” which is code for pursuing a woke agenda.

She also disparaged Bud Light’s past marketing efforts and by extension their loyal customer base.

WATCH:

Relevant transcript:

I’m a businesswoman, I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light, and it was ‘This brand is in decline, it’s been in a decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand there will be no future for Bud Light.

So I had this super clear mandate. “It’s like, we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand. And my…what I brought to that was a belief in, okay, what does evolve and elevate mean?

It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different and appeals to women and to men.

We had this hangover, I mean Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out of touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach.

 

Translation: I do not want our company to have anything to do with these working-class folks who our beer.

Social media did not respond too kindly to her nasty comments.

