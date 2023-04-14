Anheuser-Busch Releases Weak Statement After Losing Billions of Dollars Following its Marketing Campaign with Trans Pervert Dylan Mulvaney

Anheuser-Busch on Friday released a statement after losing billions of dollars following its marketing campaign with transgender pervert Dylan Mulvaney.

The internet was set ablaze earlier this month after Bud Light celebrated Dylan Mulvaney’s (bio male) ‘365 days of girlhood.’

Dylan Mulvaney is a 26-year-old misogynist who mocks women.

Anheuser-Busch thought it was a great idea to use this freak in a marketing campaign.

Dylan Mulvaney has become the new brand ambassador for Bud Light. 🍺 The beer brand even made a special edition Dylan Mulvaney Can 🥤celebrating his 365 days of girlhood. (This is not April Fools, it’s actually real) 🍺🍻🍺😒🍻🍺🍻 #dylanmulvaney #trans #transgender pic.twitter.com/xuu87WxrvZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023

It backfired.

Anheuser-Busch lost more than $7 billion since the Mulvaney ad campaign hit the internet.

After two weeks of silence, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth released a weak statement on Friday.

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” CEO Brendan Whitworth said.

“We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer,” he said.



