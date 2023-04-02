BREAKING: President Trump Announces He’ll Deliver Remarks Tuesday from Mar-a-Lago

President Trump announced this morning that he will be making a statement Tuesday from Mar-a-Lago.

President Trump was reportedly indicted by Soros-backed radical Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg last week. This news rocked the nation as a President has never been indicted before especially for made-up charges by his political opponents.

The entire country was shocked by this act by the corrupt and now communist actors destroying the very foundations of this country. They only have BS cases.

President Trump also shared in a statement this morning on Truth Social his gratitude for the support he’s being given by the American people.