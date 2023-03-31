“It Is Completely Bogus. It’s a Bogus Charge That He’s Bringing. It’s Laughable and It’s Actually Going to Backfire Spectacularly” – Attorney Mike Davis

Attorney Mike Davis was on the War Room last night with Jack Posobiec after bogus charges were dropped against President Trump by Soros-Backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. Davis was straight up about the charges.

On Thursday the country learned that New York’s Soros-backed DA Alvin Bragg had indicted President Trump on bogus charges related to a story backed by convicted perjuror Michael Cohen.

Attorney Mike Davis from The Article III Project joined Jack Posobiec on the War Room to discuss the charges.

Article III Project says this about Davis:

Mike Davis, the former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, is the founder and president of the Article III Project (A3P). A3P defends constitutionalist judges and the rule of law. Davis also leads the Internet Accountability Project (IAP), an advocacy organization fighting to rein in Big Tech, along with the Unsilenced Majority, an organization dedicated to opposing Cancel Culture and fighting back against the woke mob and their enablers.

Davis also served for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and helped in his nomination process.

On Thursday, Davis explained what was going on with the Bragg case against President Trump.

It Is completely bogus. It’s a bogus charge that he’s binging. It’s laughable and it’s actually going to backfire spectacularly both in court and politically for Bragg. This may make Bragg a hero among the limousine liberals in Manhattan but this is really going to damage the Democrat Party because Alvin Braggs is going to do the impossible here. He’s going to make Donald Trump sypathetic which I didn’t think was ever possible but that’s what’s going to happen after these bogus charges against him

Listen to his observations from a legal point of view at the War Room.