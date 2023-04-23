Bill Maher Asks Why Black Celebrities Don’t Speak Out Against Black Crimes Like in Chicago and New York (VIDEO)

On Thursday night’s episode of “Real Time” on HBO, Bill Maher called out black celebrities and Democrats for ignoring violent black crimes like those in Chicago and New York.

Bill Maher asked why prominent black celebrities and leaders aren’t speaking out against many violent crimes – looting, robbing, killing, carjacking, and rioting committed by black people in major cities like Chicago, New York, and elsewhere.

Maher discussed black crimes with Brown University economist Glenn Loury and international relations scholar Daniel Bessner following the violent youth riots in Chicago.

Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson is bending over backwards to defend the rioters, calling what they did ‘silly decisions.’

He is not even in office yet and you can see exactly where the city is headed.

“Most of the shootings [in Chicago] are young black men killing other young black men. Is that not correct?” Maher asked.

“Yeah that’s correct,” Glenn Loury responded.

“Okay, much more than what the cops do. Why doesn’t anybody talk about that? Why aren’t there a hundred giant black celebrities who would have the respect of those people saying what are you doing to yourselves? Why are you killing each other?” Maher asked.

Maher also discussed the shoplifting cases in New York.

“I was reading that in New York, a third of all the shoplifting cases are by 327 people in a city of 8 million because they keep getting returned to the streets, which has to be terrible for the morale of the cops that they keep arresting the same people. It’s Groundhog Day for them… I don’t understand how we’re going to get this situation under control unless they feel like what they do has some meaning as opposed to just a turnstile,” Maher said.

