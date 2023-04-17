Chicago Mayor Elect Johnson Tells Chicagoans Not to “Demonize” Teens Who Terrorized and Unleashed Violent Chaos on the City

The Gateway Pundit reported on hundreds of teens rioting in the streets near Millennium Park Saturday night.

The teens smashed car windows, fired guns, and attacked citizens during the violent spree.

How is Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson approaching the situation? Meet the boss, same as the old boss. He is already an apologist for the violence gripped city.

Johnson released a statement following the chaos.

“In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.”

“Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors.”

“This is one aspect of my comprehensive approach to improve public safety and make Chicago livable for everyone.”