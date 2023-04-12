Biden EPA Administrator Announces New Tailpipe Emission Standards – Will Force Green New Deal Mandates on Cars, Delivery Trucks, Buses, Transit and More! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s EPA Administrator Michael Regan on Wednesday announced new tailpipe emission standards in an effort to restrict gas-powered vehicles.
Under this plan, Americans will likely be forced to buy electric vehicles, which is exactly what Biden wants.
The new emission standards could force as much as 67% of all new vehicles sales to be electric!
Currently, only 5.8% of vehicles sold in the US are electric, CNBC reported.
“That’s why today, I’m pleased to announce, the strongest ever federal pollution technology standards for both cars and trucks. Together, today’s actions will accelerate our ongoing transition to a clean vehicles future,” Michael Regan said.
“Vocational vehicles, such as delivery trucks, dump trucks, public utility trucks, transit, school buses, and more,” Michael Regan said.
WATCH:
Biden EPA Administrator Michael Regan also announces the Biden administration is forcing Green New Deal-style mandates on “vocational vehicles, such as delivery trucks, dump trucks, public utility trucks, transit, school buses, and more.” pic.twitter.com/4zM0BJgQmK
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023
CNBC reported:
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed new tailpipe emissions limits that could require as much as 67% of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2032 to be all-electric, representing the country’s most aggressive climate regulations to date.
The proposed limits would surpass President Joe Biden’s previous commitment to have EVs make up roughly 50% of cars sold by 2030 and accelerate the country’s clean energy transition. The limits would also substantially reduce climate-changing emissions from the transportation sector, the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gases.
Despite a rise in EV sales in the U.S. in recent years, EV sales accounted for only 5.8% of all the 13.8 million new vehicles sold in the country last year, an increase from 3.1% the year before, according to data from the Kelley Blue Book. The U.S. is the world’s third-largest market for EVs behind China and Europe.