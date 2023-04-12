Biden EPA Administrator Announces New Tailpipe Emission Standards – Will Force Green New Deal Mandates on Cars, Delivery Trucks, Buses, Transit and More! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s EPA Administrator Michael Regan on Wednesday announced new tailpipe emission standards in an effort to restrict gas-powered vehicles.

Under this plan, Americans will likely be forced to buy electric vehicles, which is exactly what Biden wants.

The new emission standards could force as much as 67% of all new vehicles sales to be electric!

Currently, only 5.8% of vehicles sold in the US are electric, CNBC reported.

“That’s why today, I’m pleased to announce, the strongest ever federal pollution technology standards for both cars and trucks. Together, today’s actions will accelerate our ongoing transition to a clean vehicles future,” Michael Regan said.

“Vocational vehicles, such as delivery trucks, dump trucks, public utility trucks, transit, school buses, and more,” Michael Regan said.

WATCH:

Biden EPA Administrator Michael Regan also announces the Biden administration is forcing Green New Deal-style mandates on “vocational vehicles, such as delivery trucks, dump trucks, public utility trucks, transit, school buses, and more.” pic.twitter.com/4zM0BJgQmK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

CNBC reported: