Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Supports Requiring U.S. Military to Adopt All-Electric Vehicle Fleet by 2030

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm testified today that she supports requiring the U.S. military to adapt all-electric vehicles by 2023.

Senator Joni Ernst asks, “Do you support support the military adopting that EV fleet by 2030?”

Granholm, ” I do. And I think we can get there as well.”

Granholm seems to prioritize everyone’s interests over those of the American people. She bends over backwards to defend China, praising them for green energy investments, despite their terrible record on emissions. She also claimed that America doesn’t have the moral authority to criticize China, despite their known human rights abuses.

She laughed about banning gas stoves.

At the SXSW festival in March, Granholm shouted about climate change in a desperate attempt to get more people to pay attention to her speech. “It is an existential threat! Do you care about climate change?!” Granholm shouted.

And now she wants to jeopardize our national security and safety and hobble our military.

So our military can be dead in the water when they run out of battery life and our infrastructure cannot recharge a battery for hours? Sounds legit! NOT!! Sorry, war on hold while we recharge!! — SamJ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@SamJuneau) April 26, 2023

.@SecGranholm knows zero about battlefield realities. There’s zero chance of our military forces being able to field an all EV fleet in a mere 7 years. More importantly such an effort would make the military almost completely dependent on China for its source of fuel. — James Hutton (@JEHutton) April 26, 2023

National Defense Magazine reports on this pipe dream: