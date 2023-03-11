“It Is An Existential Threat!” – Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Mocked For Shouting About Climate Change at SXSW Festival (VIDEO)

Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Friday sat down for an interview at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas to discuss ‘clean energy technologies’ and the nonexistent climate crisis.

Granholm praised China during her interview: “We can all learn from what China is doing, but the amount of money they’re investing in clean energy, is actually encourage.”

Has she seen Beijing?

Granholm shouted about climate change in a desperate attempt to get more people to pay attention to her speech.

“It is an existential threat! Do you care about climate change?!” Granholm shouted.

VIDEO:

Granholm was mercilessly mocked for her unhinged outburst.

Confucius say: When you don't have the facts turn up the volume. https://t.co/DQXmiu3a9y — Jerry Fuhrman (@jerryfuhrman22) March 11, 2023

Upgraded Elizabeth Warren clonebot https://t.co/ofKy0aR41x — Richard Strocher (@RichardStrocher) March 11, 2023

The only climate crisis is the hot air coming out of Jennifer’s mouth. https://t.co/aXgNQd1iti — Rickey Batey (@rebatez06) March 11, 2023