Biden Effect: Sudan Officials to Help Evacuate Stranded Americans From War Zone Following Failed Coup Attempt

by

The Biden administration abandoned thousands of Americans and Green Card holders in Afghanistan in August 2021, less than two years ago, following their surrender to the Taliban.

Joe Biden and the Woke Generals abandoned THOUSANDS of Americans in Afghanistan and as many as 14,000 during their quick escape from the terrorist-controlled country.

And then they left the Taliban with $80 billion in US military equipment.

Figures released by the State Department in November revealed as many as 14,000 Americans were left behind to fend for themselves when Biden and the woke generals quickly fled the country due to their artificially set timeline.

13 Americans were blown up by an Islamist suicide bomber released from Bagram Prison after Joe Biden and Lloyd Austin abandoned the base.

And the Biden regime learned nothing.

On Thursday the Biden regime told Americans stranded in Sudan that it was “too late” for the US to get them out and they were on their own.

The Biden State Department told stranded Americans to stay put and hide.

Another embarrassing Biden failure is in the works.

This weekend Sudan officials said they will help Americans evacuate.
One American is already dead in the fighting.

Via Midnight Rider:

