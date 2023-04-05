AOC Livid After Trump Confirms TGP Report on Daughter of New York Judge Working for Biden-Harris Campaign

On Monday night, The Gateway Pundit released an exclusive report on the daughter of the left-leaning New York Judge presiding over Trump’s court case.

In the report, The Gateway Pundit revealed Loren Merchan, the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, previously worked for “Kamala Harris For The People” and is currently employed as the president of Authentic which is a digital marketing firm that has the Biden-Harris campaign listed as a client on its site.

On Tuesday morning, before entering the Manhattan Courthouse, Trump took to Truth Social and wrote “THE HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE & HIS FAMILY ARE WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS…HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR “KAMALA” & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN. KANGAROO COURT!”

In the evening, during his highly anticipated speech after being arraigned, Trump mentioned the judge’s daughter again and stated, “I have a Trump hating judge with a Trump hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris.”

After hearing Trump’s speech, AOC was livid and claimed Trump was intimidating the judge.

Ocasio-Cortez stated: “He is publicly intimidating a judge and pointing a spotlight on their family to his supporters – many of whom have admitted in court to committing violence in his name.”

She continued “He knows what he’s doing.”

Earlier in the day, AOC falsely claimed Trump and his sons were “threatening” and committing “stochastic terror” against the New York judge’s family.

AOC comments’ are laughable considering in July of last year she was publicly calling out Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife.

Read the report that has AOC and CNN fuming.

Daughter of Judge Overseeing Trump’s Case Worked For ‘Kamala Harris Campaign’, Now Serves As President of Company that Has Biden-Harris Campaign As Client

