Fake News CNN HORRIFIED After Donald Trump Jr. Tweets Out TGP Finding that Daughter of Leftist NYC Judge Worked for Kamala Campaign

CNN today was OUTRAGED that Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about the daughter of leftist Judge Juan Merchan worked on Kamala Harris’s campaign.

This story was reported first by The Gateway Pundit’s Anthony Scott on Monday.

CNN is horrified that Don Jr. would dare mention the judge’s leftist daughter in a tweet! How awful!

This is the same CNN that once threatened to publish the identity of a random guy on Reddit who made the meme of Trump body slamming the CNN logo. https://t.co/MS0UDhw1Nu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 4, 2023

This is the same CNN that stalked an innocent woman in Florida who unwittingly tweeted about a Russia-linked event.

It’s the same CNN who threatened to dox a random guy on Reddit over a Trump meme!

CNN is so full of crap.