#BoycottBudweiser Trends After Bud Light Celebrates Transgender Pervert Dylan Mulvaney’s ‘365 Days of Girlhood’ (VIDEO)

by

This is so unbelievable that we were sure it was an April Fool’s joke.

Apparently it’s no joke.

Calls to boycott Budweiser are growing after Bud Light celebrated transgender pervert Dylan Mulvaney’s (bio male) ‘365 days of girlhood.’

Dylan Mulvaney, a 26-year-old biological male who acts like a little girl for internet clout, said Bud Light made cans in his likeness to celebrate his ‘girlhood.’

People are now calling for a boycott.

Recall, Dylan Mulvaney, who recently sat down with Joe Biden to defend children being chemically castrated, made a video pretending to be the iconic six-year-old character Eloise.

This is not normal.

This 26-year-old man regularly targets minors yet big brand names like Ulta and Budweiser continue to promote him.

WATCH:

@dylanmulvaney Childhood dream unlocked ✔️ #eloise #plazahotel ♬ Eloise – Emily Christine Peterson

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 