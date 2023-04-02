BoycottBudweiser Trends After Bud Light Celebrates Transgender Pervert Dylan Mulvaney’s ‘365 Days of Girlhood’ (VIDEO)

This is so unbelievable that we were sure it was an April Fool’s joke.

Apparently it’s no joke.

Calls to boycott Budweiser are growing after Bud Light celebrated transgender pervert Dylan Mulvaney’s (bio male) ‘365 days of girlhood.’

Dylan Mulvaney has become the new brand ambassador for Bud Light. 🍺 The beer brand even made a special edition Dylan Mulvaney Can 🥤celebrating his 365 days of girlhood. (This is not April Fools, it’s actually real) 🍺🍻🍺😒🍻🍺🍻 #dylanmulvaney #trans #transgender pic.twitter.com/xuu87WxrvZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney, a 26-year-old biological male who acts like a little girl for internet clout, said Bud Light made cans in his likeness to celebrate his ‘girlhood.’

People are now calling for a boycott.

so long Bud Light was nice knowing ya — DPZ _♠️🤌 (@DPZCrypto) April 2, 2023

I’m just fine boycotting Budlight! — cAmi (@imapotatoOCJ) April 2, 2023

Never drinking this product again ever — Roz (@Rozmfg) April 2, 2023

Recall, Dylan Mulvaney, who recently sat down with Joe Biden to defend children being chemically castrated, made a video pretending to be the iconic six-year-old character Eloise.

This is not normal.

This 26-year-old man regularly targets minors yet big brand names like Ulta and Budweiser continue to promote him.

WATCH: