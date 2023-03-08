“Yes, Doctor Fauci Instituted a Cover Up” – Senator Rand Paul on Dr. Fauci’s Efforts to Hide Truth Behind Origins of COVID-19 (VIDEO)

by

Senator Rand Paul claims that Dr. Fauci did all he could to withhold the truth about the origins of COVID-19.

Early in 2020, as COVID was being talked about in Asia, Dr. Anthony Fauci was busy working with other key doctors in the US to manage the story behind the origins of COVID-19.

Report: China’s Military Weapon COVID-19 Was Constructed Completely Under the Command and Control of the Chinese Military

A week ago a group of expert doctors were interviewed by Congress and they pointed out that Dr. Fauci was behind the narrative that COVID-19 originated with bats.  But this made no sense and has been debunked.

The Genius of Trump: China Economy is Growing at Its Slowest Rate in 30 Years – Prognosis For Future Doesn’t Look Good

Senator Rand Paul shared on FOX News yesterday his belief that Dr. Fauci worked very hard to cover up the origins of COVID-19 because he (Dr. Fauci) was involved.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former chief medical adviser to the president, was engaged in an “elaborate cover-up” of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Rand Paul said Tuesday as the GOP-led House of Representatives is set to embark on a select committee investigation into the contagion.

Paul, a medical doctor of ophthalmology who has sparred with Fauci several times in Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearings, told “The Story” that Fauci’s behind-the-scenes behavior in an alleged cover-up began in January 2020. Fauci is also the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“The reason Dr. Fauci didn’t want any attention drawn to this or to his funding of the lab is that ultimately he would have culpability,” Paul said.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is a Radio Host at TNTRadio.live, Author, Former International Corporate Executive in Hong Kong for a Decade, and a Contributor at TGP since 2016. Joe is the author of five books, including his new bestseller, "The Steal: Volume II - The Impossible Occurs" which addresses the stolen 2020 Election and provides an inventory of issues that prove that the 2020 Election was uncertifiable and never should have been certified for Joe Biden.
You can email Joe Hoft here, and read more of Joe Hoft's articles here.

 