UPDATE: Several Doctors in Jan 2020 Told Fauci COVID Was Leaked from a Lab – Then They Switched Their Opinion After Speaking with Fauci and Received MILLIONS in NIH Funding

Dr. Marty Makary shared the many reasons why it is obvious that COVID came from a lab in Wuhan during a House hearing on Tuesday.

The GOP-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic investigating the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off its first public event Tuesday.  Three of the event’s witnesses — doctors Jay Bhattacharya, Martin Kulldorf, and Marty Makary were invited to testify at the hearing.

Dr. Marty Makary shared the obvious about the COVID vaccine being released from a lab in Wuhan.

It’s a no-brainer that it came from a lab.  I mean at this point it’s impossible to acquire any more information and if you did it would only be affirmative.

Dr. Lawrence Sellin shared a tweet from Dr. Makary’s testimony in front of Congress.

It may be worse that.  The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today that Scripps virologist Christian Anderson was also awarded over 16 million in grants and funding after changing his stance on the COVID lab leak after speaking with Dr. Fauci.

FAUCI UNDER FIRE: British Scientist Given $1.88 Million Grant, $16.5 Million in NIH Funding After He Changed His Story and Came Out Publicly to Lie for Fauci About Origins of COVID

This past week it became common knowledge that COVID was created in a lab in Wuhan.  After years of reporting this fact, the Mainstream Media finally caught up.

Many doctors knew this but individuals like Dr. Fauci did their best to cover it up.  The next question is why was it released.  The media still has some catching up to do.

This past week, TGP reported again on the possibility that the CCP dropped COVID because President Trump was destroying the Chinese economy with tariffs and policies that encouraged American companies to move their business out of China and back to the US.  China had to do something so it looks like they took down the whole world with them.

The Genius of Trump: China Economy is Growing at Its Slowest Rate in 30 Years – Prognosis For Future Doesn’t Look Good

It’s long past time that America deals with the seditionists who are working with our enemies to bring down the US. 

