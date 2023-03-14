If the GOP Tries to Compete with Dems in Mail-In Ballots and Ballot Harvesting They Will Lose Because DEMS CHEAT – AND HERE’S THE PROOF

Some really decent and smart people believe that if the GOP just works harder on its mail-in ballot efforts, it will overcome the Democrats and win the 2024 election. This is a ludicrous losing proposition!

First of all these people need to realize that the Democrats and their Deep State are really, really corrupt and criminal. They are not good people.

The Dems and Deep State will spy on innocent Americans without the right to do so. They will make up lies about Russian collusion and run a coup in an attempt to remove a sitting president from office. They will turn the Justice Department into a crime syndicate. They will create a “censorship industrial complex” to censor conservative speech and pay for it with taxpayer money.

They will physically beat Americans, and incite violence, and riots resulting in the destruction of cities and businesses, many injured and several dead. Of course, the Dems, their Deep State, and their media will do all they can to steal elections.

Big Media and Big Tech announced before the 2020 Election that Democrats will send in more mail-in ballots. There was no reasoning for this, it was just accepted. What we found is that mail-in ballots were consistent with in-person voting proportions for candidates in non-swing states (see below).

In swing states like Pennsylvania, Democrats crushed it in mail-in ballots, but we know that they cheated – and here’s the proof.

TGP unveiled this in an exclusive report days after the 2020 Election. It was clear that the Democrats cheated with absentee ballots in Pennsylvania and in other states.

Here is the article published on November 13, 2020:

We caught them!

We caught their fraud!

And in this post tonight — OUR FIRST OF MANY — We will reveal how they stole the battleground states!

The fix is in. The current results of the Presidential election in Pennsylvania reported to the public are fraudulent because they are nearly statistically impossible.

On election night President Trump totally ran away with the election in Pennsylvania.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by nearly 700,000 votes! It was an insurmountable lead.

The President was still ahead in Pennsylvania with 56% of the vote to Biden’s 43% the next morning.

The President was winning Pennsylvania and held a 675,000 vote lead in the election over Joe Biden.

What happened next was corrupt and criminal as the Democrats went on to steal Pennsylvania for Biden.

They took a Trump landslide and they criminally flipped it to Joe Biden.

According to Pennsylvania’s election returns website, on election day President Trump won nearly two-thirds of all votes cast in the state.

The President won 2.7 million votes compared to Biden’s 1.4 million votes. The President’s votes were nearly twice as many as Joe Biden’s vote count!

But what happened next was shocking. Pennsylvania began counting ballots by mail in dark rooms without GOP observers.

There was no reporting on how many votes were outstanding at the end of election night. There were no updates ever that we are aware of where the state announced how many votes were left to count after the election.

They just kept counting.

The state also allowed votes to come in for three more days after the election. Of course, these were all mail-in ballots. We do not know how many mail-in votes came in during these three days. The Republicans were not allowed to observe the counting of these votes even though a court order was in place demanding that the state do so. These actions go against Pennsylvania’s constitution which states that the voting process is to be determined by the legislature. The change in the ruling was implemented by the executive and judicial branches. This is an important issue with the Trump campaign in their complaints against the state as they try to undo the injustices in Pennsylvania.

The state reported more than 2.5 million mail-in ballots. This number was never seen before in this state. As the mail-in ballots were counted, the state began cutting into the President’s 675,000 vote lead and eventually they gave the election to Biden. Biden ‘won’ 2 million of the 2.5 million mail-in ballots.

How could the President receive only one-fifth of the mail-in ballots after crushing Biden in in-person voting on Election Day? The answer is: this was basically impossible. And here’s why.

When we looked at these statistics and we identified a pattern that is virtually mathematically impossible. The President won two thirds of the Election Day vote. But with the basic exception of Philadelphia, the President won around 80% of the vote in each county in the state. (See the blue line in basic the chart below showing the percent of total election day votes won by President Trump.) Philadelphia is so large that it offsets these numbers and brings the President’s results down to around 65% of the state’s votes on Election Day.

What happened with the mail-in votes is almost statistically impossible (See the orange line below). In almost every county throughout the state, the President was awarded a percent of votes 40% less than the percent the President won on election day (see the grey line below). If Trump won a county by 80% of the vote on Election Day, he won 40% of the mail-in vote for a county. If the President won 60% of the vote on Election Day, he won 20% of the mail-in vote in another county. This pattern occurred in almost every county with the only noticeable exception of Philadelphia, where the President only earned 30% of the vote on Election Day.

These numbers are so consistent that they are almost certainly fraudulent. This NEVER happens in data sets. Below is the data by county (Note the counties are listed alphabetically – number 51 is Philadelphia):

Again, the fact that the mail-in votes and Election Day votes mirrored each other as revealed in the diagram above is basically impossible. Also, the extent of separation is very large at 40%.

We obtained another example for comparison sake in Arkansas. In Arkansas the difference between the percent of Election Day ballots won versus mail-in ballots varied widely between 2% and 40%, but the average was clearly closer to 25%.

They got caught.

We looked at other states that were not swing states and the lowest percent in mail-in ballots less than the President’s Election Day votes was 40% but this occurred very rarely. We also spoke with Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, the inventor of email and polymath earlier today and he mentioned he is seeing similar patterns in voting data from this year’s election. We believe we are on to something here.

It is clear that corrupt Democrats in Pennsylvania did all they could to steal the 2020 Presidential election for Joe Biden. There was no excitement for the Biden campaign and there still isn’t. Republicans are convinced he cheated.

We caught them.

A key step in addressing election fraud and addressing the massive Democrat fraud in the 2020 election process entails bringing justice to Pennsylvania voters.

And there it is. Never trust the Deep State Dems.

The GOP will never win the mail-in ballot competition unless they cheat like the Democrats and conservatives can’t compete in that category.