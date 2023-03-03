UPDATE: Tucker Carlson on J6 Surveillance Footage: “We Will Bring You Information Next Week” (VIDEO)

Early last week, Tucker Carlson announced that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy granted him unfettered access to the Jan. 6, 2021 protest footage at the US Capitol.

Axios reported that House Speaker McCarthy handed over 41,000 hours of Jan 6 Capitol footage to Tucker Carlson at FOX News.

Tucker Carlson made an announcement on the news later that day. Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson and his team unfettered access to over 44,000 hours of January 6 footage.

Tucker was the only media outlet allowed to access the 42,000 hours of footage.

Since the announcement, The Gateway Pundit and 33 January 6 Defendants and dozens of their family members and supportive outlets have signed a petition demanding Kevin McCarthy give access to The Gateway Pundit and the January 6 Defendants and their families who are not being provided the critical government video for their trials.

The American Gulag has a listing of the January 6 prisoners with updates and ways you can help.

On Thursday night Tucker Carlson told his audience he will release information this next week on his team’s analysis of the 42,000 hours of video footage from January 6, 2021 protests.