HUGE: House Speaker McCarthy Handed Over 41,000 Hours of Jan 6 Video to Tucker Carlson

Multiple sources are reporting that House Speaker McCarthy handed over 41,000 hours of Jan 6 Capitol footage to Tucker Carlson at FOX News.

BREAKING – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy just handed over 41,000 hours of January 6th Capitol footage to Tucker Carlson.

AXIOS also reported on this moments ago:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given Fox News’ Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 riot, McCarthy sources tell me. Carlson TV producers were on Capitol Hill last week to begin digging through the trove, which includes multiple camera angles from all over Capitol grounds. Excerpts will begin airing in the coming weeks.

No entity has done more to report on the real events on Jan 6 than The Gateway Pundit.

TGP has produced a list of Americans who were wrongly accused, arrested and jailed since that day. The real criminals that day were the Deep State Feds and the politicians involved in setting up Trump supporters in an effort to prevent discussions on the stoled election that day.

TGP created a website with these individuals’ data. AmericanGulag.org is at the top of the TGP page. Take a look and see where you can help these political prisoners attacked by their own government.

Tucker should seriously visit TGP to understand what is going on with the Americans who had their rights taken away on that day.